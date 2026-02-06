Eco Data 2/6/26

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Act
|Cons
|Prev
|Rev
|23:30
|JPY
|Overall Household Spending Y/Y Dec
|-2.60%
|-0.30%
|2.90%
|05:00
|JPY
|Leading Economic Index Dec P
|110.2
|109.8
|109.9
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Industrial Production M/M Dec
|-0.30%
|0.80%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Trade Balance (EUR)Dec
|14.5B
|13.1B
|08:00
|CHF
|Unemployment Rate M/M Jan
|3.00%
|3.00%
|08:00
|CHF
|Foreign Currency Reserves Jan
|725B
|13:30
|CAD
|Net Change in Employment Jan
|7.3K
|8.2K
|13:30
|CAD
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|6.80%
|6.80%
|15:00
|CAD
|Ivey PMI Jan
|49.7
|51.9
|15:00
|USD
|UoM Consumer Sentiment Feb P
|55.8
|56.4
|15:00
|USD
|UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Feb P
|4%
