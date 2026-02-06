Eco Data 2/6/26

Fri, Feb 06, 2026 05:38 GMT
    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    23:30JPYOverall Household Spending Y/Y Dec-2.60%-0.30%2.90%
    05:00JPYLeading Economic Index Dec P110.2109.8109.9
    07:00EURGermany Industrial Production M/M Dec-0.30%0.80%
    07:00EURGermany Trade Balance (EUR)Dec14.5B13.1B
    08:00CHFUnemployment Rate M/M Jan3.00%3.00%
    08:00CHFForeign Currency Reserves Jan725B
    13:30CADNet Change in Employment Jan7.3K8.2K
    13:30CADUnemployment Rate Jan6.80%6.80%
    15:00CADIvey PMI Jan49.751.9
    15:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Feb P55.856.4
    15:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Feb P4%
