Sat, Feb 14, 2026 02:50 GMT
    Summary 2/16 – 2/20

    Monday, Feb 16, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:30NZDBusiness NZ PSI Jan51.5
    23:50JPYGDP Q/Q Q4 P0.40%-0.60%
    23:50JPYGDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 P3.20%3.40%
    04:30JPYIndustrial Production M/M Dec F-0.10%-0.10%
    10:00EUREurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec-1.50%0.70%
    13:15CADHousing Starts Y/Y Jan265K282K
    13:30CADManufacturing Sales M/M Dec0.50%-1.20%
    Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    00:30AUDRBA Meeting Minutes
    04:30JPYTertiary Industry Index M/M Dec-0.20%
    07:00EURGermany CPI M/M Jan F0.10%0.10%
    07:00EURGermany CPI Y/Y Jan F2.10%2.10%
    07:00GBPClaimant Count Change Jan17.9K
    07:00GBPILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Dec5.10%5.10%
    07:00GBPAverage Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec4.60%4.70%
    07:00GBPAverage Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec4.50%
    10:00EURGermany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb65.259.6
    10:00EURGermany ZEW Current Situation Feb-72.7
    10:00EUREurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb45.240.8
    13:30CADWholesale Sales M/M Dec2.10%-1.80%
    13:30CADCPI M/M Jan0.10%-0.20%
    13:30CADCPI Y/Y Jan2.40%
    13:30CADCPI Median Y/Y Jan2.50%2.50%
    13:30CADCPI Trimmed Y/Y Jan2.60%2.70%
    13:30CADCPI Common Y/Y Jan2.80%
    13:30USDEmpire State Manufacturing Feb8.97.7
    15:00USDNAHB Housing Market Index Feb3837
    Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:45NZDPPI Input Q/Q Q40.20%
    21:45NZDPPI Output Q/Q Q40.60%
    23:50JPYTrade Balance (JPY) Jan-0.14T-0.21T
    00:30AUDWage Price Index Q/Q Q40.80%0.80%
    01:00NZDRBNZ Interest Rate Decision2.25%2.25%
    07:00GBPCPI M/M Jan0.40%
    07:00GBPCPI Y/Y Jan3.00%3.40%
    07:00GBPCore CPI Y/Y Jan3.10%3.20%
    07:00GBPRPI M/M Jan0.70%
    07:00GBPRPI Y/Y Jan4.00%4.20%
    07:00GBPPPI - Input M/M Jan-0.20%
    07:00GBPPPI - Input Y/Y Jan0.80%
    07:00GBPPPI - Output M/M Jan0.00%
    07:00GBPPPI - Output Y/Y Jan3.40%
    07:00GBPPPI Core Output Y/Y Jan3.20%
    07:00GBPPPI Core Output M/M Jan-0.10%
    13:30USDDurable Goods Orders Dec-1.60%5.30%
    13:30USDDurable Goods Orders ex Transport Dec0.30%0.50%
    14:15USDIndustrial Production M/M Jan0.30%0.40%
    14:15USDCapacity Utilization Jan76.40%76.30%
    19:00USDFOMC Minutes
    Thursday, Feb 19, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:50JPYMachinery Orders M/M Dec4.50%-11.00%
    00:30AUDEmployment Change Jan20.3K65.2K
    00:30AUDUnemployment Rate Jan4.20%4.10%
    09:00EUREurozone Current Account (EUR) Dec9.2B8.6B
    09:00EUREurozone Economic Bulletin
    13:30CADTrade Balance (CAD) Dec-2.0B-2.2B
    13:30CADNew Housing Price Index M/M Jan0.10%-0.20%
    13:30USDInitial Jobless Claims (Feb 13)229K227K
    13:30USDTrade Balance (USD) Dec-55.5B-56.8B
    13:30USDWholele Inventories Dec P0.20%0.20%
    13:30USDPhiladelphia Fed Manufacturing Feb7.812.6
    15:00USDPending Homeles M/M Jan2.60%-9.30%
    15:00EUREurozone Consumer Confidence Feb P-12-12
    15:30USDNatural Gas Storage (Feb 13)-249B
    17:00USDCrude Oil Inventories (Feb 13)8.5M
    Friday, Feb 20, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:45NZDTrade Balance (NZD) Jan52M
    22:00AUDManufacturing PMI Feb P52.3
    22:00AUDServices PMI Feb P56.3
    23:30JPYNational CPI Y/Y Jan2.10%
    23:30JPYNational CPI Core Y/Y Jan2.00%2.40%
    23:30JPYNational CPI Core-Core Y/Y Jan2.90%
    00:30JPYManufacturing PMI Feb P51.5
    00:30JPYServices PMI Feb P53.7
    07:00EURGermany PPI M/M Jan0.30%-0.20%
    07:00EURGermany PPI Y/Y Jan-2.50%
    07:00GBPRetail Sales M/M Jan0.20%0.40%
    07:00GBPPublic Sector Net Borrowing (GBP) Jan-24.0B11.6B
    08:15EURFrance Manufacturing PMI Feb P51.151.2
    08:15EURFrance Services PMI Feb P49.148.4
    08:30EURGermany Manufacturing PMI Feb P49.749.1
    08:30EURGermany Services PMI Feb P52.652.4
    09:00EUREurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb P50.249.5
    09:00EUREurozone Services PMI Feb P51.851.6
    09:30GBPManufacturing PMI Feb P51.651.8
    09:30GBPServices PMI Feb P53.854
    13:30CADRetail Sales M/M Dec-0.50%1.30%
    13:30CADRetail Sales ex Autos M/M Dec0.20%1.70%
    13:30CADIndustrial Product Price M/M Jan0.20%-0.60%
    13:30CADRaw Material Price Index Jan0.60%0.50%
    13:30USDGDP Annualized Q4 P2.90%4.40%
    13:30USDGDP Price Index Q4 P3.70%
    13:30USDPersonal Income M/M Dec0.30%0.30%
    13:30USDPersonal Spending Dec0.40%0.50%
    13:30USDPCE Price Index M/M Dec0.40%0.20%
    13:30USDPCE Price Index Y/Y Dec2.90%2.80%
    13:30USDCore PCE Price Index M/M Dec0.40%0.20%
    13:30USDCore PCE Price Index Y/Y Dec3.00%2.80%
    14:45USDManufacturing PMI Feb P52.4
    14:45USDServices PMI Feb P52.7
    15:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Feb F57.357.3
    15:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Feb F3.50%3.50%
