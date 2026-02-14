Summary 2/16 – 2/20

Monday, Feb 16, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PSI Jan
|51.5
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|0.40%
|-0.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 P
|3.20%
|3.40%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Dec F
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec
|-1.50%
|0.70%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Y/Y Jan
|265K
|282K
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Dec
|0.50%
|-1.20%
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PSI Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|51.5
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|Consensus
|0.40%
|Previous
|-0.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 P
|Consensus
|3.20%
|Previous
|3.40%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Dec F
|Consensus
|-0.10%
|Previous
|-0.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec
|Consensus
|-1.50%
|Previous
|0.70%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|265K
|Previous
|282K
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.50%
|Previous
|-1.20%
Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|00:30
|AUD
|RBA Meeting Minutes
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Dec
|-0.20%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Jan F
|0.10%
|0.10%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Jan F
|2.10%
|2.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Jan
|17.9K
|07:00
|GBP
|ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Dec
|5.10%
|5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|4.60%
|4.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|4.50%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|65.2
|59.6
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Feb
|-72.7
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|45.2
|40.8
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Dec
|2.10%
|-1.80%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI M/M Jan
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|2.40%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Median Y/Y Jan
|2.50%
|2.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Trimmed Y/Y Jan
|2.60%
|2.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Common Y/Y Jan
|2.80%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Feb
|8.9
|7.7
|15:00
|USD
|NAHB Housing Market Index Feb
|38
|37
|00:30
|AUD
|RBA Meeting Minutes
|Consensus
|Previous
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Dec
|Consensus
|Previous
|-0.20%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Jan F
|Consensus
|0.10%
|Previous
|0.10%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Jan F
|Consensus
|2.10%
|Previous
|2.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|17.9K
|07:00
|GBP
|ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Dec
|Consensus
|5.10%
|Previous
|5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|Consensus
|4.60%
|Previous
|4.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|Consensus
|Previous
|4.50%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|Consensus
|65.2
|Previous
|59.6
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Feb
|Consensus
|Previous
|-72.7
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|Consensus
|45.2
|Previous
|40.8
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Dec
|Consensus
|2.10%
|Previous
|-1.80%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.10%
|Previous
|-0.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|2.40%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Median Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|2.50%
|Previous
|2.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Trimmed Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|2.60%
|Previous
|2.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Common Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|2.80%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Feb
|Consensus
|8.9
|Previous
|7.7
|15:00
|USD
|NAHB Housing Market Index Feb
|Consensus
|38
|Previous
|37
Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Input Q/Q Q4
|0.20%
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Output Q/Q Q4
|0.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|Trade Balance (JPY) Jan
|-0.14T
|-0.21T
|00:30
|AUD
|Wage Price Index Q/Q Q4
|0.80%
|0.80%
|01:00
|NZD
|RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
|2.25%
|2.25%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Jan
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|3.00%
|3.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Jan
|3.10%
|3.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Jan
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Jan
|4.00%
|4.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Input M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Input Y/Y Jan
|0.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Output M/M Jan
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Output Y/Y Jan
|3.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Jan
|3.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Jan
|-0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders Dec
|-1.60%
|5.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders ex Transport Dec
|0.30%
|0.50%
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.40%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Jan
|76.40%
|76.30%
|19:00
|USD
|FOMC Minutes
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Input Q/Q Q4
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.20%
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Output Q/Q Q4
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|Trade Balance (JPY) Jan
|Consensus
|-0.14T
|Previous
|-0.21T
|00:30
|AUD
|Wage Price Index Q/Q Q4
|Consensus
|0.80%
|Previous
|0.80%
|01:00
|NZD
|RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
|Consensus
|2.25%
|Previous
|2.25%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|3.00%
|Previous
|3.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|3.10%
|Previous
|3.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|4.00%
|Previous
|4.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Input M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|-0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Input Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Output M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI - Output Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|3.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|3.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|-0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders Dec
|Consensus
|-1.60%
|Previous
|5.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders ex Transport Dec
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|0.50%
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|0.40%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Jan
|Consensus
|76.40%
|Previous
|76.30%
|19:00
|USD
|FOMC Minutes
|Consensus
|Previous
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|23:50
|JPY
|Machinery Orders M/M Dec
|4.50%
|-11.00%
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Jan
|20.3K
|65.2K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|4.20%
|4.10%
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Current Account (EUR) Dec
|9.2B
|8.6B
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Economic Bulletin
|13:30
|CAD
|Trade Balance (CAD) Dec
|-2.0B
|-2.2B
|13:30
|CAD
|New Housing Price Index M/M Jan
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 13)
|229K
|227K
|13:30
|USD
|Trade Balance (USD) Dec
|-55.5B
|-56.8B
|13:30
|USD
|Wholele Inventories Dec P
|0.20%
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Feb
|7.8
|12.6
|15:00
|USD
|Pending Homeles M/M Jan
|2.60%
|-9.30%
|15:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Consumer Confidence Feb P
|-12
|-12
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage (Feb 13)
|-249B
|17:00
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 13)
|8.5M
|23:50
|JPY
|Machinery Orders M/M Dec
|Consensus
|4.50%
|Previous
|-11.00%
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Jan
|Consensus
|20.3K
|Previous
|65.2K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|Consensus
|4.20%
|Previous
|4.10%
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Current Account (EUR) Dec
|Consensus
|9.2B
|Previous
|8.6B
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Economic Bulletin
|Consensus
|Previous
|13:30
|CAD
|Trade Balance (CAD) Dec
|Consensus
|-2.0B
|Previous
|-2.2B
|13:30
|CAD
|New Housing Price Index M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.10%
|Previous
|-0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 13)
|Consensus
|229K
|Previous
|227K
|13:30
|USD
|Trade Balance (USD) Dec
|Consensus
|-55.5B
|Previous
|-56.8B
|13:30
|USD
|Wholele Inventories Dec P
|Consensus
|0.20%
|Previous
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Feb
|Consensus
|7.8
|Previous
|12.6
|15:00
|USD
|Pending Homeles M/M Jan
|Consensus
|2.60%
|Previous
|-9.30%
|15:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Consumer Confidence Feb P
|Consensus
|-12
|Previous
|-12
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage (Feb 13)
|Consensus
|Previous
|-249B
|17:00
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 13)
|Consensus
|Previous
|8.5M
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|Trade Balance (NZD) Jan
|52M
|22:00
|AUD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|52.3
|22:00
|AUD
|Services PMI Feb P
|56.3
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Y/Y Jan
|2.10%
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Core Y/Y Jan
|2.00%
|2.40%
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Core-Core Y/Y Jan
|2.90%
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|51.5
|00:30
|JPY
|Services PMI Feb P
|53.7
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI M/M Jan
|0.30%
|-0.20%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI Y/Y Jan
|-2.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Public Sector Net Borrowing (GBP) Jan
|-24.0B
|11.6B
|08:15
|EUR
|France Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|51.1
|51.2
|08:15
|EUR
|France Services PMI Feb P
|49.1
|48.4
|08:30
|EUR
|Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|49.7
|49.1
|08:30
|EUR
|Germany Services PMI Feb P
|52.6
|52.4
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|50.2
|49.5
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Services PMI Feb P
|51.8
|51.6
|09:30
|GBP
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|51.6
|51.8
|09:30
|GBP
|Services PMI Feb P
|53.8
|54
|13:30
|CAD
|Retail Sales M/M Dec
|-0.50%
|1.30%
|13:30
|CAD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Dec
|0.20%
|1.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|Industrial Product Price M/M Jan
|0.20%
|-0.60%
|13:30
|CAD
|Raw Material Price Index Jan
|0.60%
|0.50%
|13:30
|USD
|GDP Annualized Q4 P
|2.90%
|4.40%
|13:30
|USD
|GDP Price Index Q4 P
|3.70%
|13:30
|USD
|Personal Income M/M Dec
|0.30%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Personal Spending Dec
|0.40%
|0.50%
|13:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index M/M Dec
|0.40%
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index Y/Y Dec
|2.90%
|2.80%
|13:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index M/M Dec
|0.40%
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index Y/Y Dec
|3.00%
|2.80%
|14:45
|USD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|52.4
|14:45
|USD
|Services PMI Feb P
|52.7
|15:00
|USD
|UoM Consumer Sentiment Feb F
|57.3
|57.3
|15:00
|USD
|UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Feb F
|3.50%
|3.50%
|21:45
|NZD
|Trade Balance (NZD) Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|52M
|22:00
|AUD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|52.3
|22:00
|AUD
|Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|56.3
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|2.10%
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Core Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|2.00%
|Previous
|2.40%
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Core-Core Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|2.90%
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|51.5
|00:30
|JPY
|Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|53.7
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|-0.20%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|-2.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.20%
|Previous
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Public Sector Net Borrowing (GBP) Jan
|Consensus
|-24.0B
|Previous
|11.6B
|08:15
|EUR
|France Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|51.1
|Previous
|51.2
|08:15
|EUR
|France Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|49.1
|Previous
|48.4
|08:30
|EUR
|Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|49.7
|Previous
|49.1
|08:30
|EUR
|Germany Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|52.6
|Previous
|52.4
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|50.2
|Previous
|49.5
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|51.8
|Previous
|51.6
|09:30
|GBP
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|51.6
|Previous
|51.8
|09:30
|GBP
|Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|53.8
|Previous
|54
|13:30
|CAD
|Retail Sales M/M Dec
|Consensus
|-0.50%
|Previous
|1.30%
|13:30
|CAD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.20%
|Previous
|1.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|Industrial Product Price M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.20%
|Previous
|-0.60%
|13:30
|CAD
|Raw Material Price Index Jan
|Consensus
|0.60%
|Previous
|0.50%
|13:30
|USD
|GDP Annualized Q4 P
|Consensus
|2.90%
|Previous
|4.40%
|13:30
|USD
|GDP Price Index Q4 P
|Consensus
|Previous
|3.70%
|13:30
|USD
|Personal Income M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Personal Spending Dec
|Consensus
|0.40%
|Previous
|0.50%
|13:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.40%
|Previous
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index Y/Y Dec
|Consensus
|2.90%
|Previous
|2.80%
|13:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.40%
|Previous
|0.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index Y/Y Dec
|Consensus
|3.00%
|Previous
|2.80%
|14:45
|USD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|52.4
|14:45
|USD
|Services PMI Feb P
|Consensus
|Previous
|52.7
|15:00
|USD
|UoM Consumer Sentiment Feb F
|Consensus
|57.3
|Previous
|57.3
|15:00
|USD
|UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Feb F
|Consensus
|3.50%
|Previous
|3.50%