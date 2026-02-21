Summary 2/23 – 2/27

Monday, Feb 23, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|Retail Sales Q/Q Q4
|0.60%
|1.90%
|21:45
|NZD
|Retail Sales ex Autos Q/Q Q4
|0.40%
|1.20%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI M/M Jan
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|-1.80%
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Feb
|88.4
|87.6
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Feb
|89.5
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Feb
|85.7
|15:00
|USD
|Factory Orders M/M Dec
|1.10%
|2.70%
|21:45
|NZD
|Retail Sales Q/Q Q4
|Consensus
|0.60%
|Previous
|1.90%
|21:45
|NZD
|Retail Sales ex Autos Q/Q Q4
|Consensus
|0.40%
|Previous
|1.20%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|0.10%
|Previous
|-0.20%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|-1.80%
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Feb
|Consensus
|88.4
|Previous
|87.6
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Feb
|Consensus
|Previous
|89.5
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Feb
|Consensus
|Previous
|85.7
|15:00
|USD
|Factory Orders M/M Dec
|Consensus
|1.10%
|Previous
|2.70%
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|01:00
|CNY
|1-Y Loan Prime Rate
|3.00%
|3.00%
|01:00
|CNY
|5-Y Loan Prime Rate
|3.50%
|3.50%
|14:00
|USD
|S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Dec
|1.50%
|1.40%
|14:00
|USD
|Housing Price Index M/M Dec
|0.30%
|0.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Consumer Confidence Feb
|88.2
|84.5
|15:00
|USD
|Wholele Inventories Dec F
|0.20%
|0.20%
|01:00
|CNY
|1-Y Loan Prime Rate
|Consensus
|3.00%
|Previous
|3.00%
|01:00
|CNY
|5-Y Loan Prime Rate
|Consensus
|3.50%
|Previous
|3.50%
|14:00
|USD
|S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Dec
|Consensus
|1.50%
|Previous
|1.40%
|14:00
|USD
|Housing Price Index M/M Dec
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|0.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Consumer Confidence Feb
|Consensus
|88.2
|Previous
|84.5
|15:00
|USD
|Wholele Inventories Dec F
|Consensus
|0.20%
|Previous
|0.20%
Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Jan
|2.60%
|2.60%
|00:30
|AUD
|CPI M/M Jan
|1.00%
|00:30
|AUD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|3.70%
|3.80%
|00:30
|AUD
|Trimmed Mean CPI M/M Jan
|0.20%
|00:30
|AUD
|Trimmed Mean CPI Y/Y Jan
|3.30%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany GfK Consumer Climate Mar
|-23.1
|-24.1
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany GDP Q/Q Q4 F
|0.30%
|0.30%
|09:00
|CHF
|UBS Economic Expectations Feb
|-4.7
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Y/Y Jan F
|1.70%
|1.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Core CPI Y/Y Jan F
|2.20%
|2.20%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 20)
|-9.0M
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|2.60%
|Previous
|2.60%
|00:30
|AUD
|CPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|1.00%
|00:30
|AUD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|3.70%
|Previous
|3.80%
|00:30
|AUD
|Trimmed Mean CPI M/M Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|0.20%
|00:30
|AUD
|Trimmed Mean CPI Y/Y Jan
|Consensus
|Previous
|3.30%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany GfK Consumer Climate Mar
|Consensus
|-23.1
|Previous
|-24.1
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany GDP Q/Q Q4 F
|Consensus
|0.30%
|Previous
|0.30%
|09:00
|CHF
|UBS Economic Expectations Feb
|Consensus
|Previous
|-4.7
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Y/Y Jan F
|Consensus
|1.70%
|Previous
|1.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Core CPI Y/Y Jan F
|Consensus
|2.20%
|Previous
|2.20%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 20)
|Consensus
|Previous
|-9.0M
