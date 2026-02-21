Summary 2/23 – 2/27

Sat, Feb 21, 2026 02:10 GMT
    Monday, Feb 23, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:45NZDRetail Sales Q/Q Q40.60%1.90%
    21:45NZDRetail Sales ex Autos Q/Q Q40.40%1.20%
    07:30CHFPPI M/M Jan0.10%-0.20%
    07:30CHFPPI Y/Y Jan-1.80%
    09:00EURGermany IFO Business Climate Feb88.487.6
    09:00EURGermany IFO Expectations Feb89.5
    09:00EURGermany IFO Current Assessment Feb85.7
    15:00USDFactory Orders M/M Dec1.10%2.70%
    Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    01:00CNY1-Y Loan Prime Rate3.00%3.00%
    01:00CNY5-Y Loan Prime Rate3.50%3.50%
    14:00USDS&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Dec1.50%1.40%
    14:00USDHousing Price Index M/M Dec0.30%0.60%
    15:00USDConsumer Confidence Feb88.284.5
    15:00USDWholele Inventories Dec F0.20%0.20%
    Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:50JPYCorporate Service Price Index Y/Y Jan2.60%2.60%
    00:30AUDCPI M/M Jan1.00%
    00:30AUDCPI Y/Y Jan3.70%3.80%
    00:30AUDTrimmed Mean CPI M/M Jan0.20%
    00:30AUDTrimmed Mean CPI Y/Y Jan3.30%
    07:00EURGermany GfK Consumer Climate Mar-23.1-24.1
    07:00EURGermany GDP Q/Q Q4 F0.30%0.30%
    09:00CHFUBS Economic Expectations Feb-4.7
    10:00EUREurozone CPI Y/Y Jan F1.70%1.70%
    10:00EUREurozone Core CPI Y/Y Jan F2.20%2.20%
    15:30USDCrude Oil Inventories (Feb 20)-9.0M
    Thursday, Feb 26, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    00:00NZDANZ Business Confidence Feb64.1
    00:30AUDPrivate Capital Expenditure Q40.10%6.40%
    09:00EUREurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Jan2.90%2.80%
    10:00EUREurozone Economic Sentiment Feb99.4
    10:00EUREurozone Industrial Confidence Feb-6.8
    10:00EUREurozone Services Sentiment Feb7.2
    10:00EUREurozone Consumer Confidence Feb F-12.2-12.2
    13:30CADCurrent Account (CAD) Q4-9.68B
    13:30USDInitial Jobless Claims (Feb 20)211K206K
    15:30USDNatural Gas Storage (Feb 20)-144B
    Friday, Feb 27, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:30JPYTokyo CPI Y/Y Feb1.50%
    23:30JPYTokyo CPI Core Y/Y Feb1.70%2.00%
    23:30JPYTokyo CPI Core-Core Y/Y Feb2.00%
    23:50JPYIndustrial Production M/M Jan P5.50%-0.10%
    23:50JPYRetail Trade Y/Y Jan0.20%-0.90%
    00:01GBPGfK Consumer Confidence Feb-15-16
    00:30AUDPrivate Sector Credit M/M Jan0.10%0.80%
    05:00JPYHousing Starts Y/Y Jan-2.00%1.30%
    07:00EURGermany Import Price M/M Jan0.60%-0.10%
    07:45EURFrance GDP Q/Q Q40.20%0.20%
    08:00CHFGDP Q/Q Q40.20%-0.50%
    08:00CHFKOF Economic Barometer Feb103.1102.5
    08:55EURGermany Unemployment Change Jan3K0K
    08:55EURGermany Unemployment Rate Jan6.30%
    13:00EURGermany CPI M/M Feb P0.10%
    13:00EURGermany CPI Y/Y Feb P2.10%
    13:30CADGDP M/M Dec0.10%0.00%
    13:30USDPPI M/M Jan0.30%0.50%
    13:30USDPPI Y/Y Jan3.00%
    13:30USDPPI Core M/M Jan0.30%0.70%
    13:30USDPPI Core Y/Y Jan3.30%
    14:45USDChicago PMI Feb52.654
