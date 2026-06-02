HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 6/2/26

Eco Data 6/2/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:50JPYMonetary Base Y/Y May-12.20%-9.50%-11.30%
01:30AUDCurrent Account (AUD) Q1-27.1B-22.8B-21.1B
01:30AUDBuilding Permits M/M Apr-3.40%-1.50%-10.50%
08:30GBPMortgage Approvals Apr62K64K
08:30GBPM4 Money Supply M/M Apr0.60%0.80%
09:00EUREurozone CPI Y/Y May P3.30%3.00%
09:00EUREurozone Core CPI Y/Y May P2.40%2.20%
23:50JPY
Monetary Base Y/Y May
Actual-12.20%
Consensus-9.50%
Previous-11.30%
01:30AUD
Current Account (AUD) Q1
Actual-27.1B
Consensus-22.8B
Previous-21.1B
01:30AUD
Building Permits M/M Apr
Actual-3.40%
Consensus-1.50%
Previous-10.50%
08:30GBP
Mortgage Approvals Apr
Actual
Consensus62K
Previous64K
08:30GBP
M4 Money Supply M/M Apr
Actual
Consensus0.60%
Previous0.80%
09:00EUR
Eurozone CPI Y/Y May P
Actual
Consensus3.30%
Previous3.00%
09:00EUR
Eurozone Core CPI Y/Y May P
Actual
Consensus2.40%
Previous2.20%
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