HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 7/8/26

Eco Data 7/8/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:50JPYBank Lending Y/Y Jun5.70%5.80%5.70%
02:00NZDRBNZ Interest Rate Decision2.50%2.25%2.25%
05:00JPYEco Watchers Survey: Current Jun44.643.6
14:00USDWholesale Inventories May0.30%0.30%
14:30USDCrude Oil Inventories (Jul 3)-1.9M-3.8M
18:00USDFOMC Minutes
23:50JPY
Bank Lending Y/Y Jun
Actual5.70%
Consensus5.80%
Previous5.70%
02:00NZD
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
Actual2.50%
Consensus2.25%
Previous2.25%
05:00JPY
Eco Watchers Survey: Current Jun
Actual
Consensus44.6
Previous43.6
14:00USD
Wholesale Inventories May
Actual
Consensus0.30%
Previous0.30%
14:30USD
Crude Oil Inventories (Jul 3)
Actual
Consensus-1.9M
Previous-3.8M
18:00USD
FOMC Minutes
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading