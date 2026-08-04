HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 8/4/26

Eco Data 8/4/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:50JPYMonetary Base Y/Y Jul-13.80%-13.00%-13.70%
12:30CADTrade Balance (CAD) Jun3.0B4.2B
12:30USDTrade Balance (USD) Jun-73.0B-77.6B
13:30CADManufacturing PMI Jul F50.253
14:00USDFactory Orders M/M Jun0.50%-1.30%
23:50JPY
Monetary Base Y/Y Jul
Actual-13.80%
Consensus-13.00%
Previous-13.70%
12:30CAD
Trade Balance (CAD) Jun
Actual
Consensus3.0B
Previous4.2B
12:30USD
Trade Balance (USD) Jun
Actual
Consensus-73.0B
Previous-77.6B
13:30CAD
Manufacturing PMI Jul F
Actual
Consensus50.2
Previous53
14:00USD
Factory Orders M/M Jun
Actual
Consensus0.50%
Previous-1.30%
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading