New Zealand goods exports rose 17% yoy to NZD 6.3B in April. Imports rose 15% yoy to NZD 5.7%B. Monthly trade surplus came in at NZD 584m, versus expectation of NZD -350m deficit.

Exports rose for all top destinations except China, which was down -1.8%. Exports to Australia was up 4.9%, US up 26%, EU up 26%, Japan up 58%.

Import from all top partners rose, including China (up 8.9%), EU (up 18%), Australia (up 44%), US (up 29%), Japan (up 0.5%).

