Wed, Jan 25, 2023 @ 04:59 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand CPI unchanged at 7.2% yoy in Q4

New Zealand CPI unchanged at 7.2% yoy in Q4

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand CPI rose 1.4% qoq in Q4, slightly below expectation of 1.5% qoq. Annual CPI was unchanged at 7.2% yoy, above expectation of 7.1% yoy, comparing to the peak at 7.3% yoy in Q2.

StatsNZ said, “Housing and household utilities was the largest contributor to the December 2022 annual inflation rate. This was due to rising prices for both constructing and renting housing.”

The quarterly rise in inflation was “influenced by rising prices in the housing and household utilities, food, and recreation and culture groups.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.