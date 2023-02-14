UK payrolled employees rose 102k in Jan, unemployment rate at 3.7% in Dec

In January, UK payrolled employees rose 0.3% mom or 102k. Comparing with the same month a year ago, payrolled employees rose 2.6% yoy or 768k. Median monthly pay rose 6.8% yoy. Claimant count dropped -12.9k, versus expectation of 9k rise.

In the three months to December, unemployment rate came in at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than the three-month period. Employment rate was at 75.6%, 0.2% higher than the previous three-month period. Economic inactivity rate was at 21.4%, 0.3% lower than the previous three-month period. Average earnings excluding bonus was up 6.7% 3moy, above expectation of 6.5%. Average earnings including bonus was up 5.9% 3moy, below expectation of 6.2%.

Full release here.