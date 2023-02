New Zealand retail sales volume dropped -0.6% qoq in Q4, below expectation of 0.2% qoq rise. Retail sales value rose 1.7% qoq.

By industry, the largest movements in sales volume were: electrical and electronic goods retailing (down -9.7%), motor vehicle and parts retailing (up 2.3%), food and beverage services (up 2.4%), fuel retailing (up 2.6%), furniture, floor coverings, houseware, and textile goods (down -5.2%).

Full release here.