Australia retail sales rose 1.9% mom in Jan, flat on average over the past few months

Australia retail sales turnover rose 1.9% mom to AUD 35.09B in January, above expectation of 1.6% mom. Compared with January 2022, sales turnover was up 7.5% yoy.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said: “The rebound in retail turnover in January followed a substantial fall of 4.0 per cent in December and a large rise of 1.7 per cent in November.

“Looking through this volatility shows that turnover is at a similar level to September 2022, and on average, growth has been flat over the past few months.”

