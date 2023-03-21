Canada CPI slowed to 5.2% yoy in Feb, below expectation of 5.4% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI slowed from 5.9% yoy to 5.2% yoy in February, below expectation of 5.4% yoy. Excluding food and energy, CPI slowed slightly from 4.9% yoy to 4.8% yoy. All-items CPI excluding mortgage interest costs slowed from 5.4% yoy to 4.7% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4% mom, slowed from January’s 0.5% mom, and below expectation of 0.5% mom. Decline in energy prices were offset by rise in mortgage interest costs.

Meanwhile, CPI median decreased from 5.0% yoy to 4.9% yoy above expectation of 4.8% yoy. CPI trimmed fell from 5.1% yoy to 4.8% yoy, below expectation of 4.9% yoy. CPI common declined from 6.6% yoy to 6.4% yoy, below expectation of 6.5% yoy.

