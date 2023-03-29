Australia CPI slowed to 6.8% yoy, supports RBA pause next week

Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 07:21 GMT
Australia’s monthly CPI in February eased from 7.4% yoy to 6.8% yoy, below expectation of 7.2% yoy. CPI excluding volatile items such as fruit, vegetables, and automotive fuel also slowed from 7.5% yoy to 6.9% yoy.

Michelle Marquardt, Head of Prices Statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), noted that “this marks the second consecutive month of lower annual inflation, also known as ‘disinflation’, from the peak of 8.4% in December 2022.”

Although inflation remains well above RBA’s target band of 2-3%, the start of disinflation process could increase the likelihood of a pause in the RBA’s tightening cycle during their next meeting. The continued easing of inflationary pressures may prompt the central bank to take a more cautious approach in the near term.

