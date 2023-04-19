Wed, Apr 19, 2023 @ 07:52 GMT
UK CPI slowed to 10.1% yoy, core CPI unchanged at 6.2% yoy

UK CPI slowed from 10.4% yoy to 10.1% yoy in march, above expectation of 9.8% yoy. CPI all goods index slowed from 13.4% yoy to 12.8% yoy. But CPI all services was unchanged at 6.6% yoy. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.8% mom, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Core CPI (CPI excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) was unchanged at 6.2% yoy, above expectation of 6.0% yoy.

Also released, RPI was up 0.7% mom, 13.5% yoy, above expectation of 0.6% mom, 13.3% yoy. PPI input was at 0.2% mom, 7.6% yoy, versus expectation of -0.4% mom, 9.8% yoy. CPI output was at 0.1% mom, 8.7% yoy, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, 8.7% yoy. PPI core output was at 0.3% mom, 8/.5% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 9.8% yoy.

Full UK CPI release here.

