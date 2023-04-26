Australia CPI down to 7.0% yoy in Q1, 6.3% yoy in Mar

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia CPI slowed from 7.8% yoy to 7.0% yoy in Q1, slightly above expectation of 6.9% yoy. For the quarter, CPI rose 1.4% qoq, down from prior 1.9% qoq, below expectation of 1.3% qoq. Trimmed mean CPI rose 1.2% qoq, 6.6% yoy while weighted median CPI rose 1.2% qoq, 5.8% yoy.

Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics, said “CPI inflation slowed in the March quarter, with the quarterly rise being the lowest since December 2021. While prices continued to rise for most goods and services, many of these increases were smaller than they have been in recent quarters.”

Monthly CPI slowed from 6.8% yoy to 6.3% yoy in March, below expectation of 6.5% yoy. Excluding volatile items (Fruit and vegetables and Automotive fuel) CPI, rose from 6.8% yoy to 6.9% yoy.

Full Australia quarterly CPI release here, and monthly CPI release here.