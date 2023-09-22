BoJ stands pat, drops no hint on future adjustment

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ maintains a steady course today and keeps monetary policy unchanged. It also chooses choosing not to make any adjustments in the statement that would suggest a departure from its existing negative interest rate stance or the yield curve control measures. The central bank even retains the pledge that it “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.”

In unanimous decisions, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.10%. 10-year JGB yield target is held at 0%, with a band of plus and minus 0.5%. Moreover, the bank’s offer to purchase 10-year JGBs at a rate of 1.0% daily through fixed-rate market operations remains unchanged.

BoJ anticipates the Japanese economy to maintain a moderate recovery in the near term. However, it has also flagged concerns, noting that the economy is “under downward pressure stemming from a slowdown in the pace of recovery in overseas economies.” Beyond this phase, the central bank is optimistic that the economy will exhibit growth “at a pace above its potential growth rate” due to the strengthening of a “virtuous cycle from income to spending.”

Regarding inflation, BoJ foresees the year-on-year core CPI to “decelerate” owing to diminishing import price effects. Nevertheless, in the subsequent period, the CPI is projected to “accelerate again moderately”, spurred by an improving output gap, along with rising medium-to-long-term inflation expectations and wage growth.

Full BoJ statement here.

Release earlier, Japan headline CPI slowed slightly from 3.3% yoy to 3.2% yoy in August. CPI core (ex-food) was unchanged at 3.1% yoy. CPI core-core (ex food and energy) was unchanged at 4.3% yoy.