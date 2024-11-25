New Zealand’s goods exports rises 7.5% yoy in Oct, goods imports up 3.0% yoy

New Zealand’s goods exports increased by 7.5% yoy in October, reaching NZD 5.8B, while total goods imports rose by 3.0% yoy to NZD 7.3B. This resulted in a trade deficit of NZD -1.54B, which, although significant, was better than the expected deficit of NZD -1.76B.

Key export markets demonstrated robust growth, with exports to China rising by NZD 113m (8.4% yoy), Australia up by NZD 60m (8.3% yoy), the US surging NZD 90m (15% yoy), the EU increasing NZD 48m (18% yoy), and Japan gaining NZD 19m (6.7% yoy).

On the import side, trends were more mixed. Imports from China and the EU declined, falling NZD 42m (-2.7% yoy) and NZD 35m (-3.2% yoy) respectively. However, imports from the US surged by NZD 459m (79% yoy), while South Korea and Australia saw notable increases of NZD 148m (32% yoy) and NZD 58m (7.5% yoy) respectively.

Full NZ trade balance release here.