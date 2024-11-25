Mon, Nov 25, 2024 @ 11:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand's goods exports rises 7.5% yoy in Oct, goods imports up...

New Zealand’s goods exports rises 7.5% yoy in Oct, goods imports up 3.0% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s goods exports increased by 7.5% yoy in October, reaching NZD 5.8B, while total goods imports rose by 3.0% yoy to NZD 7.3B. This resulted in a trade deficit of NZD -1.54B, which, although significant, was better than the expected deficit of NZD -1.76B.

Key export markets demonstrated robust growth, with exports to China rising by NZD 113m (8.4% yoy), Australia up by NZD 60m (8.3% yoy), the US surging NZD 90m (15% yoy), the EU increasing NZD 48m (18% yoy), and Japan gaining NZD 19m (6.7% yoy).

On the import side, trends were more mixed. Imports from China and the EU declined, falling NZD 42m (-2.7% yoy) and NZD 35m (-3.2% yoy) respectively. However, imports from the US surged by NZD 459m (79% yoy), while South Korea and Australia saw notable increases of NZD 148m (32% yoy) and NZD 58m (7.5% yoy) respectively.

Full NZ trade balance release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.