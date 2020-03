US non-farm payrolls rose 273k in February, well above expectation of 178k. Unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, down from 3.6%, as it continues to gyrate between 3.5-3.6% for the past six months. Participation rate remained unchanged at 63.4%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Also from the US, trade deficit narrowed to USD -45.3B in January versus expectation of USD -48.8B.