UK GDP grew 0.0% mom in January, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Services rose 0.1% mom. Production dropped -0.1% mom. Manufacturing rose 0.2% mom. Construction contracted -0.8% mom. Agriculture rose 0.1% mom.

In the three months to January, GDP was also flat without growth. During the period, services rose 0.0% 3mo3m, production dropped -1.0% 3mon, construction rose 1.4% 3mo3m.

Industrial production came in at 0.1% mom -2.9% yoy in January, versus expectation of 0.4% mom -2.3% yoy. Manufacturing production was at 0.2% mom -3.6% yoy, versus expectation of 0.4% mom -3.3% yoy. Goods trade deficit widened to GBP -3.7B, versus expectation of GBP -7.5B.