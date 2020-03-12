US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travelers to the US from Europe for 30 days, in a step to slow down the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The ban would apply to countries in the Schengen economic and travel zone, while UK and Ireland would be exempted. Also, goods are not included in the ban.

Trump said he would ask Congress for legislative action for measures to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus, including payroll tax relief. The Small Business Administration is also instructed to provide capital and liquidity to companies in need.

Separately, NBA said it will suspend its season after a played was tested positive for the coronavirus. Famous action Tom Hanks has been tested positive too while he’s in Australia. Total cases in the US surged to 1322, with 38 deaths, as of the time of writing.