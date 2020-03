Canada retail sales rose 0.4% to CAD 5.2B in January, slightly above expectation of 0.3% mom. Ex-auto sales, however, dropped -0.1% mom, versus expectation of 0.2% mom. Sales were up in only 4 of 11 subsectors, representing 48% of retail trade.

Statistics Canada also noted: “While the impacts of the coronavirus on the retail trade sector will be more noticeable in subsequent months, respondent comments for February note that business activities have been impacted.”

