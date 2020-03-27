Italy’s chief of the Superior Health Institute Silvio Brusaferro warned that “we haven’t reached the peak and we haven’t passed” the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, there were signs of slow down in new infections, and the peak may not be far away. He added, “when the descent begins, how steep it is will depend on our behavior.”

Italy’s cases, currently stand at 80,589, is set to take over China’s “reported” case of 81,340 rather soon. What’s more worrying is the huge death toll at 8,215, nearly double of Spain’s 4,858 as second.