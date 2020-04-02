Australia NAB Business Confidence dropped from -2 to -11 in Q1. Current Business Conditions dropped from 6 to -3. Conditions for the next 3 months dropped from 8 to -4. Conditions for the next 12 months dropped from 16 to 7.

Alan Oster, NAB Group Chief Economist: “While the bulk of the survey was collected prior to the introduction of the more significant containment measures, the spread of the coronavirus and international developments has clearly impacted confidence. Business conditions were also weaker – and this was before activity saw a significant disruption”.

“Unsurprisingly, the forward indicators point to ongoing weakness in the business sector. While there was clearly a large amount of uncertainty at the time of the survey, it was clear that looming lockdowns and an escalation in social distancing measures would materially impact economic activity”.

