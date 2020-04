In March, in USD term, China’s exports dropped -6.6% yoy to USD 185.2B. Imports dropped -0.9% yoy to USD 165.3B. Trade surplus came in at USD 19.9B. From January to March accumulative, exports dropped -13.3% ytd/y to USD 478.2B. Imports dropped -2.9% ytd/y to 465.0B. Trade surplus came in at just USD 13.2B.

Also year-to-March, exports to EU dropped -16% ytd/y to USD 70.5B. Imports from EU dropped -7% ytd/y to USD 55.2B. Exports to US dropped -25.2% ytd/y to 68.3B. Imports from US dropped -3.7% ytd/y to USD 27.5B.