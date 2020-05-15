UK Brexit chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said “very limited progress” were made on the “most significant outstanding issues” with EU after completing the latest round of negotiations. He further warned that if EU persists in its “novel and unbalanced proposals on the so-called level playing field,” two sides won’t be able to reach an agreement.

“We very much need a change in EU approach for the next round,” Frost added. “The U.K. will continue to work hard to find an agreement, for as long as there is a constructive process in being, and continues to believe that this is possible.”

On the other hand, EU chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier said the third round of Brexit talks was “disappointing”. But he insisted, “We’re not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy.”