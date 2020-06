Andrew Hauser, BoE Executive Director for Markets said even if negative interest rate is the right thing to do, “it’s not going to happen in the near term”. He added, “it’s on the retail side and banking side that we need to think more about it, and no decisions have been made about that either way.”

He also warned, “financial markets could come under strain again if there is another leg to the global infection cycle, or if economic data come out persistently worse than expected.”