Gold’s rally today suggests that larger up trend is possibly resuming. Sustained trading above 1765.25 resistance will confirm and pave they way to 61.8% projection of 1451.16 to 1765.25 from 1670.66 at 1864.76. However, break of 1747.31 minor support will suggest rejection by 1765.25 resistance. In this case, consolidation pattern from 1765.25 could extend with another falling leg before completion.