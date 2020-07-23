Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for August rose to -0.3, up from -9.6, beat expectation of -4.5. Gfk said: “Consumers are “gradually putting the coronavirus shock of earlier this year behind them. While economic expectations have once again gained slightly, income expectations and the propensity to buy have seen a significant increase for the third consecutive time.” Gfk added, “a V-shaped trend is currently emerging for the consumer climate:”

Looking at some details, economic expectations rose from 8.5 to 10.6. Income expectations rose from 6.6 to 18.6. Propensity to buy rose from 19.4 to 42.5.

