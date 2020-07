US initial jobless claims rose 12k to 1434k in the week ending July 25, slightly below expectation of 1450k. But that’s still the second straight week of increase in the figure. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 6.5k to 1369k.

Continuing claims rose 867k to 17018k in the week ending July 18. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 436k to 17058k.

