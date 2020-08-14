The batch of economic data released from China is mixed. In particular, retail sales contracted -1.1% yoy in July, versus expectation of 0.3% yoy. That showed vulnerability in domestic demand. Nevertheless, industrial production rose 4.8% yoy in July, slightly above expectation of 4.7% yoy. Fixed asset investment dropped -1.6% ytd yoy in July, above expectation of -3.3% ytd yoy.

USD/CNH is still channeling well as fall from 7.1961 extends. This decline is seen as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 7.1953. Hence, while fall could be seen, we’d expect strong support from 6.8452 to contain downside and bring rebound. Meanwhile, break of 6.9804 resistance will now suggests short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside.