US durable goods orders rose 11.2% mom to USD 230.7B in July, well above expectation of 3.3% mom. That’s also the third straight month of increase, following two months of sharp decline in March and April. Excluding transportation, orders rose 2.4% mom, above expectation of 2.0% mom. Excluding defense, orders rose 9.9% mom. Transportation equipment rose 35.6% mom.

