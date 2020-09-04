Australia retail sales rose 3.2% mom in July, slightly below expectation of 3.3% mom. All state and territories reported growth in sales, except Victoria which was down -2.1% mom due to stage four lockdown.

“Turnover in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (7.1 per cent) and cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services (4.9 per cent) rose across the country, with the exception of Victoria, where the reintroduction of Stage 3 stay-at-home restrictions in July partially offset these rises. As was the case in April, restrictions led to significant falls in these industries in Victoria” said Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys Ben James.

Full release here.