Sterling’s selloff continues today after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government published the so called internal market bill, which negates some key aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in quick response. “Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the withdrawal Agreement,” she said. “This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also criticized, “the internal market bill that the UK government will publish today is a full frontal assault on devolution…. , this is a bill that, by the government’s own admission, breaks international law. This UK gov is the most reckless (& to make it worse, incompetently so) and unprincipled in my lifetime.

The Welsh counsel general and minister for European transition, Jeremy Miles, also said bluntly. “Let me be clear – the UK government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations,” he said. “This bill is an attack on democracy.”