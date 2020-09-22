In the MPC meeting minutes released last week, BoE indicated that it’s looking at how it would implement negative interest rates effectively when necessary. But Governor Andrew Bailey said in an online talk today, “it doesn’t imply anything about the possibility of us using negative instruments.”

“We have looked hard at the question of what scope is to cut interest rates further and particularly negative interest rates,” he added. He also noted the the experience of negative rates elsewhere was “mixed” only. The effective depends on the structure of the banking system and the timing of the move.

Also, Bailey acknowledged the resurgence of coronavirus infections in UK was “very unfortunate” and “does reinforce the downside risks”.