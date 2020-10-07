UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss told LBC that the UK was “very clear” about the deal they want with the EU. That is a “Canada style deal where we control our own rules and regulations, we are not subject to the European court and we get a good deal on fisheries.”

“There’s a deal there to be done and I think it makes sense for the EU and the UK to sign that deal. But what I’m doing as trade secretary is making sure we’ve got options,” she added. “So we are working on a deal with the United States, we’re working on a deal with the trans-pacific partnership, because what I want is for British exporters to have lots of markets where they can send our fantastic products.”