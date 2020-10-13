UK unemployment rose to 4.5% in the three months to August, up from 4.3%, above expectation of 4.3% too. That;s also 0.6% higher than a year ago. Though, total actually weekly hours worked rebounded with a record increase of 20.0m over the quarter, or 2.3%, to 891m hours. Average weekly hours worked rose 0.7 hours to 27.3 hours. Average earnings including bonus rose 0.0% 3m/y in August. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 0.8% 3omy.

Claimant counts rose 2.7m in September represents a monthly increase of 1.0%. That’s 120.3% higher than the figure in March.

Full release here.