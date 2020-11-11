RBNZ decided to keep the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 0.25% today while the Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme will continue, up to NZD 100B. The central bank introduced additional stimulus through a Funding for Lending Programme, commencing December, to lower banks’ funding costs and lower interest rates.

RBNZ also “reaffirmed that an FLP, a lower or negative OCR, purchases of foreign assets, and interest rate swaps remain under consideration.” The banking system is also “on track to be operationally ready for negative interest rates by year end.”.

Full statement here.