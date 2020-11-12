BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he didn’t have a “precise date in mind” regarding when to publish the findings regarding the consultation with banks on interest rates. “There’s a great deal of work we have to do with the banks, particularly to work out what’s doable and what needs to be fixed,” he added.

Also, in the current environment, policymakers were “talking about all the tools that could possibly be in the box”. But for the UK, ” UK, there isn’t a great call, I think at the moment, for doing more yield curve control at the short end… so I don’t think it’s something that I would see frankly a great need for at the moment.”