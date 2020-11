BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, said “the economy likely hit bottom around April-June and is expected to continue improving as a trend. That will help price growth turn positive and gradually accelerate toward our 2% inflation target.”

“If inflation hits our 2% target and an exit from our massive stimulus program comes into sight, there will certainly be debate on how to end our ETF buying. But it’s premature to do so at this stage,” he added.