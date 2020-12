Australia retail sales rose 1.4% mom to AUD 29.6B in October, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Comparing to October 2019, sales rose 7.1% yoy.

Victoria (5.1%) led state and territory rises, and there were also rises for New South Wales (0.7%), Western Australia (1.0 %), and South Australia (0.6%). Queensland (-0.5%), Tasmania (-1.4%), the Northern Territory (-0.6%) fell, while the Australian Capital Territory (-0.1%) was relatively unchanged.

