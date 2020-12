New Zealand manufacturing sales rose 3.1% yoy in Q3 in volume terms. Eight of the 13 manufacturing industries had higher sales volumes comparing to a year ago. “In June these industries were heavily impacted by COVID-19, however, in September, levels have rebounded and are in fact higher than any other September quarter on record,” business insights manager Sue Chapman said. “This could be due to a rise in demand and more stability in these industries.”

