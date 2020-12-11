UK Johnson: Get ready for that Australian option with EU

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned yesterday’s that there’s now a “strong possibility” of leaving the EU with no-deal. He has asked the cabinet to “make those preparations”. though, negotiation will continue until the newly set deadline of Sunday.

He said, “I do think we need to be very, very clear. There is now a strong possibility – a strong possibility – that we will have a solution that is much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian relationship with the EU.”

“What I told the cabinet this evening is to get on and make those preparations. We’re not stopping talks, we’ll continue to negotiate but looking at where we are I do think it’s vital that everyone now gets ready for that Australian option,” Johnson said.

