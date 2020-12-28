UK Johnson welcomes the UK/EU Agreement as new starting point

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 @ 01:49 GMT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to European Council Charles Michel today. He tweeted afterwards, “I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals.”

“We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change,” he added.

 

 

