Mon, Feb 01, 2021 @ 06:06 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.8, but short-term prospects turning a corner

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.8, but short-term prospects turning a corner

By ActionForex.com

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.8 in January, slightly down from December’s 50.0.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction territory at the start of the year… as a rise in COVID-19 infections and issuance of a state of emergency dampened operating conditions… Manufacturers indicated a renewed fall in output levels… firms were further discouraged to replace voluntary leavers in the sector as staffing levels reduced.

“Nonetheless, the short-term prospects for the Japanese manufacturing sector appear to be turning a corner, with firms reporting a stable level of new orders. Businesses were also optimistic that the pandemic would subside over the coming year, triggering a wider economic recovery in Japan which would boost output levels. IHS Markit estimates industrial production will grow 7.1% in 2021, although this is from a lower base and does not fully recover the output lost in 2020.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.