Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.8, but short-term prospects turning a corner

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.8 in January, slightly down from December’s 50.0.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction territory at the start of the year… as a rise in COVID-19 infections and issuance of a state of emergency dampened operating conditions… Manufacturers indicated a renewed fall in output levels… firms were further discouraged to replace voluntary leavers in the sector as staffing levels reduced.

“Nonetheless, the short-term prospects for the Japanese manufacturing sector appear to be turning a corner, with firms reporting a stable level of new orders. Businesses were also optimistic that the pandemic would subside over the coming year, triggering a wider economic recovery in Japan which would boost output levels. IHS Markit estimates industrial production will grow 7.1% in 2021, although this is from a lower base and does not fully recover the output lost in 2020.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.