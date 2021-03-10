RBNZ removes some temporary liquidity facilities as financial market conditions improved significantly

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBNZ announced to remove some of the temporary liquidity facilities put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures include term auction and corporate open market operation (COMO) facilities, which allowed banks to borrow money in exchange for eligible corporate and asset-backed securities.

Head of Financial Markets Vanessa Rayner says, “Financial market conditions have improved significantly since March 2020 when these facilities were introduced and the usage of these special facilities has been very low in the last six months. In addition, the Large Scale Asset Purchase, Term Lending Facility, and Funding for Lending programmes have resulted in a significant increase in system liquidity and a lower cost of funding for banks.”

Full release here.

