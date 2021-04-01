Australia AiG manufacturing rose to 59.9 in Mar, highest since 2018

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index rose to 59.9 in March, up from 58.8. That’s the highest level since March 2018, and indicates a sixth consecutive month of strong recovery. Looking at some details, production dropped -8.6 to 57.2. Employment rose 8.2 to 66.0. New orders rose 3.6 to 63.5. Exports dropped -2.8 to 51.3. Input prices dropped -2.8 to 71.3. Selling prices rose 8.5 to 59.7.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said: “The strong recovery in Australian manufacturing gathered further pace in March with growth across the full range of sectors. Production and sales continued to expand despite pulling back from very rapid rates of growth in February. Employment growth surged with manufacturers’ confidence boosted by buoyant levels of new orders. The machinery & equipment sector benefitted from higher demand from across the industrial, mining and agricultural sectors while the metal products and building equipment sectors supplied into healthy levels of residential construction and infrastructure activity.

“Some growing pains are evident with deliveries of inputs not keeping up with sales of finished products and with reports of skill shortages becoming more widespread. The challenge over the next couple of months will be to maintain momentum as fiscal support is wound back further and while COVID-19 remains a threat.”

Full release here.