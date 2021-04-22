Australia NAB business confidence rose to 17 in Q1, economic recovery built further momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB quarterly business confidence rose to 17 in Q1, up from 15. Business conditions rose from 11 to 17. Business condition for next 3 months rose form 19 to 26. Business conditions for next 12 months rose form 24 to 31. Next 12-month capex plans rose from 31 to 34, highest level since mid 1990s.

Alan Oster, NAB Group Chief Economist: “The survey suggests that the economic recovery built further momentum in Q1. What is particularly welcome is that the improvement is broad-based with conditions and confidence improving in most industries and are at an above-average level in all. Moreover, the lift in trading conditions and profitability over the last two quarters is now being translated into the Survey’s employment indicator”.

Full release here.