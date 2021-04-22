Thu, Apr 22, 2021 @ 04:42 GMT
Australia NAB business confidence rose to 17 in Q1, economic recovery built further momentum

By ActionForex.com

Australia NAB quarterly business confidence rose to 17 in Q1, up from 15. Business conditions rose from 11 to 17. Business condition for next 3 months rose form 19 to 26. Business conditions for next 12 months rose form 24 to 31. Next 12-month capex plans rose from 31 to 34, highest level since mid 1990s.

Alan Oster, NAB Group Chief Economist: “The survey suggests that the economic recovery built further momentum in Q1. What is particularly welcome is that the improvement is broad-based with conditions and confidence improving in most industries and are at an above-average level in all. Moreover, the lift in trading conditions and profitability over the last two quarters is now being translated into the Survey’s employment indicator”.

Full release here.

