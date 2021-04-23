France PMI composite rose to 51.7, finally managed to achieve growth

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

France PMI Manufacturing dropped to 59.2 in April, down form 59.3, above expectation of 59.0. PMI Services rose to 50.4, up from 48.2, above expectation of 44.0, hitting a 8-month high. PMI Composite rose to 51.7, up from 50.0, a 9-month high.

Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit said: “Latest PMI data pointed to the first increase in private sector activity since the end of the initial COVID-19 rebound last summer. The result was a continuation of the improved trend seen in recent months, but previously growth had remained elusive due to an ongoing decline in the service sector. However, with an expansion in services activity and another strong rise in manufacturing production during April, the French private sector finally managed to achieve growth.”

Full release here.