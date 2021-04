US durable goods orders rose 0.5% mom to USD 256.3B in March, well below expectation of 2.5% mom. Ex transport orders,however, rose 1.6% mom , matched expectations. Ex-defense orders rose 0.5% mom. Fabricated metal products, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, 3.6% mom to USD 35.4B.

