HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

– Ethereum reversed from resistance level 1800.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1715.0.

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1800.00 (which stopped wave i in June) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction level of the previous sharp downward impulse from April.

Given the strong daily downtrend and overbought daily Stochastic, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1715.0.

Ethereum Wave Analysis – 13 July 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading