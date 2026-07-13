Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

– Ethereum reversed from resistance level 1800.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1715.0.

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 1800.00 (which stopped wave i in June) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction level of the previous sharp downward impulse from April.

Given the strong daily downtrend and overbought daily Stochastic, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1715.0.



